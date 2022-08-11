Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With DRC Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde

Freddie Everett / U.S. State Department / Flickr (Public Domain)
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Departs Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on August 10, 2022.
10 August 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde in Kinshasa.

Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Lukonde discussed the importance of organizing and holding free and fair elections as scheduled in 2023.

The Secretary noted USAID will provide an additional $10 million to promote peaceful political participation and transparency in the elections, bringing total U.S. support of the DRC elections to $23.75 million.

The two also discussed promoting respect for human rights, improving the investment climate, protecting the environment, countering corruption, and securing supply chains of critical minerals necessary for the global transition to cleaner forms of energy.

The Secretary also emphasized the longstanding, close U.S.-DRC partnership on global health - most notably combating Ebola outbreaks - and on sustainable food production.

(Statement attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price).

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X