Congo-Brazzaville: Secretary Blinken's Call With Republic of the Congo (ROC) President Denis Sassou N'guesso

10 August 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso. Secretary Blinken and President Sassou N'Guesso discussed shared interests in protecting the Congo Basin rainforest. The two leaders discussed African security, in particular the regional conflict in eastern DRC and President Sassou N'Guesso's reconciliation efforts in Libya. Secretary Blinken praised President Sassou N'Guesso's leadership in the African Union. They also discussed the importance of Russia honoring its commitment to facilitate the export of grain from Ukraine. The Secretary noted the United States' steps to lessen the effects of Russia's war against Ukraine on global food supplies.

