Tanzania: Lubricants Dealers Told to Observe Standards

LUBRICANTS dealers have been ordered to observe the country's quality standards as a way to protect motor vehicle engines from damage and avoid incurring losses.

Fake lubricants have adverse effects as they damage engines of the vehicle and also affect industrial operations.

This was said by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) Acting Director General, Mr David Ndibalema at a meeting between TBS and the importers of lubricants in Dar es Salaam on wednesday.

"In supporting government's efforts in boosting economy, TBS is ensuring that all imported goods including lubricants meet the country's quality standards," he said.

It is from this background that TBS is putting more emphasis on dealers of lubricants observing the country's laws on standards as a way to control the safety and quality of goods.

He said TBS organised the ongoing meeting with lubricants dealers to enhance their understanding of quality standards requirements for motor vehicle lubricants, particularly engine oil.

He noted that during the meeting, experts will present a paper on quality standards requirements for lubricants which is TZS 2260:2018 for diesel engines and TZS 2261:2018 for petrol engines.

He said the participants will be informed on procedures needed for importing lubricants and inspection of imported lubricants consignments, quality certification, inspection agreement and testing.

He said during the meeting, that dealers will be presented with the current situation of quality of imported lubricants to be followed by a discussion on how to meet the country's quality standards.

Mr Ndibalema said the country's standards are prepared by special committees constituting various stakeholders including manufacturers of lubricants.

The wear and tear of car engines, gearboxes and other parts in the trucks are high due to the use of substandard lubricants that have flooded the market. Very unfortunate, one cannot tell the difference between the genuine and substandard ones.

Globally, automotive applications dominate, but other industrial, marine and metalworking applications are also big consumers of lubricants.