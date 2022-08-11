Tanzania: Azam to Test Pre-Season Squad Vs Zesco

AFTER a successful pre-season spell in Egypt, Azam are back home and continue to scale up squad strengthening mechanisms ahead of their last signal testing match versus Zesco on Sunday.

It will be the first and last home international friendly match for the Chamazi giants before engaging in serious business of hunting for maximum points in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

They will launch the next season campaign with a home fixture taking on Kagera Sugar on August 17th this year.

In his remarks yesterday, the club's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said after landing home from Egypt, the team went straight to the camp to finalise preparations before facing the Zambian side.

"The international friendly match will climax Azamika celebrations and on the day, a number of activities have been lined up including parading all players who will be part of the brigade for the next season.

"The coach will therefore rotate his team to ensure that all his players gets a chance to play against Zesco thereby creating a good picture of what to expect before the competitive encounters," said him.

Azam are among the teams which have made good signings making sure that they rebuild a strong team ready to fight for titles and have already indicated that their top priority is to claim the Premier League trophy.

This makes the upcoming season unpredictable hence by the 10th round of the league, people will have a picture of where the title will be heading.

According to the released NBC Premier League schedule, after playing Kagera Sugar, the Ice Cream makers side will stay at their backyard to host Geita Gold before visiting Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Their first match outside Dar es Salaam will be against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on September 13th as 12 possible points for them are at stake.

However, aside from competing in the domestic contests, Azam will also represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup matches where they also eye to stamp success.

They won the privilege of being the country's envoys in the Confederation Cup after finishing last season's premier league on third slot which was heavily contested by other teams on the log.