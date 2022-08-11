Uganda: Rwamirama Warns of Climate Change As He Opens Jinja Agricultural Show

The minister of State for Agriculture, Bright Rwamirama has said the national agricultural show provides a platform for local and foreign firms to showcase their innovations and technologies.

Rwamirama made the remarks after he officially opened the 28th National Agricultural show in Jinja on August 9.

He said this year's show theme: "Fostering resilient commercial Agricultural for agro industrialisation and wealth Creation" recognises the effects of climate change which poses challenges to agricultural transformation.

Rwamirama said the target set by government is to transform the majority of subsistence farmers and graduate them towards commercial agricultural production, so as to raise family gross income and introduce these households to the money circle.

This he noted can be achieved through the Parish Development Model (PDM) where planning and execution is done at the lowest level.

He thanked the various key players on guidance and support given to the strategic interventions by government to boast large scale food production for food security.

He cited NAGRC&DB, the Uganda Prisons, Uganda Peoples Defense Force, National Enterprise Cooperation, National Agriculture Research Organization, and large scale farmers in Northern Uganda and other parts of the country.

The minister stated that the government continues to prioritize investment in technology development including research in; breeding, seeds and inputs, post-harvest management, extension, seed, fertilizer, water for crops and animals, mechanization, pest and disease control, animal husbandry and fisheries.

The minister called upon all sectors, local governments, non-governmental organisations, private sector, researchers and institutions of learning to renew commitment to support crop farmers, livestock farmers and other land users to climate proof their land and avert the looming negative impacts of climate change.

He conveyed the ministry's appreciation to all the stakeholders of Uganda's agriculture sector in particular for their continued support in showcasing the different technologies and innovations to our farmers.

Among the participants that attracted a sizeable crowd was NAGRC&DB that showcased several products and services ranging from superior dairy and beef livestock, Mobile embryo transfer unit, poultry unit, rabbitry, Apiary, pig breeding unit, and Goat rearing unit, amongst others designed to create commercial agriculture aimed at wealth creation for Ugandans.