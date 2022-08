Nakuru — Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has retained her seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, after garnering a total of 35,363 votes.

Wangari's main competitor Mathenge of Jubilee came second with 19,764 votes.

"Finally the results are out!!!thank you God.Thanks family and friends

thanks Gilgil, I will make it count," she posted on her Twitter account.