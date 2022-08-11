Somalia: U.S. Air Strike Targets Al-Shabaab in Somalia - State Media

10 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

State-owned media in Somalia says the US military has carried out an air strike against al-Shabab fighters in the central Hiran region.

It said this followed a request from the Somali government.

The US-Africa Command has not yet commented.

American officials said two airstrikes in June and July killed seven jihadist fighters.

Al-Shabab has increased its attacks on government targets in recent months and has carried out cross-border raids into Ethiopia.

A former leader of the group, Mukhtar Robow, has just been made Somalia's minister of religious affairs.

His appointment is seen as an attempt to counter al-Shabab's extreme ideology.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X