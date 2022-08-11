Somalia: U.S. Air Strike Targets Al-Shabaab in Somalia - State Media

State-owned media in Somalia says the US military has carried out an air strike against al-Shabab fighters in the central Hiran region.

It said this followed a request from the Somali government.

The US-Africa Command has not yet commented.

American officials said two airstrikes in June and July killed seven jihadist fighters.

Al-Shabab has increased its attacks on government targets in recent months and has carried out cross-border raids into Ethiopia.

A former leader of the group, Mukhtar Robow, has just been made Somalia's minister of religious affairs.

His appointment is seen as an attempt to counter al-Shabab's extreme ideology.