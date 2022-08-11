Angola: Basketball - 1º De Agosto Beat Interclube in Play-Offs

Luanda - The 1º de Agosto beat Interclube 77-65 in the third game of the best of five playoffs for the final of the National Senior Women's Basketball Championship, played at Kilamba pavilion in Luanda.

At half-time, 1º de Agosto were already ahead of the score by one point (41-40).

With this result, the title holders of the national championship reduced the deficit to 1-2, after beating the two previous matches (67-73) and (62-68), held at the Dream Space pavilion, in Viana.

The fourth game will be played on Wednesday, at the Cidadela pavilion, starting at 18:00 hours, with 1º de Agosto´s team forbidden to lose against the runner-up of the last edition.

Aware of the need to win the third game, under the risk of losing the trophy to the opponent, the military squad (1º de Agosto) endured the pressure of the first quarter ending in equal 22 points, but won the following games.

The game was balanced, just like the previous two, with the difference that 1º de Agosto were better on rebounds and at finishing.

Interclube relied on what the American-Angolan professional basketball player Italee Lucas was allowed to do. With 18 points, her performance was not, however, accompanied by the rest of the team.

In the match, the post Cristina Matiquite, from 1° de agosto was the best scorer, with 20 points.

For the Interclube only one more player reached double figures, that was Eduarda Gabriel, with 15 points scored, while for the opposing team Rosa Gala (13), Rosemira Daniel (10) and Tâmara Seda (15) stood out.