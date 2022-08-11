Africa: Reactions After the Africa Super League Launch

It is a new dawn as the Africa Super League was finally launched by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr. Patrice Motsepe in Arusha, Tanzania this afternoon.

52 Member Associations, leading football Club officials, legends and the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino joined in on the launch.

Barbara Jaime Gonzalez, the Simba Sports Club CEO who attended the launch was very delighted about the development. "Football is about business and every time more money is coming in this is very positive. As a Club we are very happy that the Africa Super League has now been launched and we can't wait for it to start next year," says Gonzalez.

The CEO of the Tanzania Premier League side Simba SC added that having the Africa Super League will be another opportunity for clubs to be able to sale and buy players. "Having the new tournament will definitely open more avenues for clubs to make money and players to also benefit," she added.

Jessica Motaung, the Marketing Director of South Africa Premier League side Kaizer Chiefs who also attended the launch equally welcomed the Africa Super League. "This is a great idea to have another tournament where teams can play and also make money. But let us wait for more details about the tournament," added Motaung.

Siaka Chico Tiene, a Legend and former Cote D'Ivoire International also chipped in to welcome the new Africa Super League. "This is a great idea which will bring top teams to compete together and make money as well," reasoned Tiene.

The 1st Vice President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, Justus Mugisha also observed that having the Africa Super League is a great development for the continent because it gives chance to have more competitions and bringing in more money. "Football needs money and having a competition that brings money means a lot," added Mugisha.

The Africa Super League which will have a total prize money of USD 100 million, with the winner receiving USD 11.6 million will have all Zones represented.