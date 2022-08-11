Africa Super League Launch - CAF President Dr Motsepe in Quotes

Dr Patrice Motsepe today addressed the global media during the launch of the Africa Super League in Arusha, Tanzania.

He was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, leading football clubs and 52 Member Associations.

Below are some of the quotes from the CAF President.

"The Africa Super League is one of the most exciting developments in the history of African football and the objective in terms of what we are trying to achieve is very clear, number one is to make sure African club football is world class and competes with the best in the world. This about the future of African football, this is about African taking charge of its future. To do this, we need money"

"Football is about finance. It is about having a product and the commercial backing for it."

"The success of club football is based on commercial viability. The Africa Super League for us is thee most important intervention to the development and advancement of football in Africa."

"Football is a short career and football players have to maximize their earnings while they are playing. I have been involved with clubs for many years in African football, I understand the challenges.

"African clubs have never had a good foundation, financially to keep some of the best players in Africa, to stay in Africa, from an income perspective, they love the continent, they want to be in Africa, so the financial part of club football is a critical issue and what we're hoping to do is improve the quality of football. We need to get the spectators excited to watch local football so it's as good as watching football anywhere in the world.

"The next press conference that we will have is where we will be announcing the formal launch, giving you the final feedback in relation to commencement and the implementation of the Africa Super League.