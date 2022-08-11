Sudan: Hemeti Announces Intention to Curb Darfur's Tribal Violence and Return the Displaced

Khartoum — Sudan's Vice President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' outlined his intention to curb Darfur's tribal violence and help the return of the displaced across the region at a press conference on Wednesday.

Having recently returned from Darfur, Hemeti announced confirmation of four reconciliation agreements between different tribes, including the cessation of hostilities between the Masalit and neighbouring Arab Groups.

According to The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) armed clashes between Arab nomads and the Masalit tribes between 22-25 April led to the displacement of around 125,000 people. During the violence, at least 179 people were reportedly killed and a further 143 injured.

A permanent committee designated to implement the reconciliation in areas where Masalit and other Arab tribes co-exist was also established, Hemeti said.

Returning the Displaced

Following his visit ot Darfur, Hemeti also declared he attended 13 meetings with displaced people in East Darfur and Central Darfur resulting in the return of a large number of people to their areas of origin. These meetings were conducted away from the media at the request of those present, he said. However, he asserted that difficulties remains for those seek to return to Sudan from neighbouring countries, including those affected by recent events in the Bir Saliba area, West Darfur.

Last week, Chadian armed group ambushed and killed 18 Sudanese people as well as injuring 14, who had reportedly stolen the Chadian's camels. However, Chad's Armed Forces, also reported that nine Chadian people were killed and at least 22 nationals were also wounded in the clashes.

The Sudanese-Chadian joint forces conference in Khartoum, which happened to coincide with last week's violence, referred to the escalation between Chad and Sudan as a result of political activists on social media fuelling the conflict by spreading hate speech among border communities.

At Wednesday's presser, Hemeti confirmed that several steps were underway to recover the stolen camels and arrest those responsible for last weeks attack.

Hemeti also pointed out that normal life was returning to the border area and praised the joint forces for stabilizing the area. "There is a plan to protect the agricultural season and push more forces to areas experiencing conflict," he said.