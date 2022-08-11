Sudan: The Federation of Chambers of Industry Threan to Take Escalatory Steps If Measures to Lower Industry Costs Are Not Undertaken

11 August 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A committee from the Sudanese Federation of Chambers of Industry threatened on Tuesday to take escalatory steps if it's demands to lower industry costs were not responded to by the government within seven days.

During a SUNA press conference, Secretary-General Abdul Rahman Abbas from the Steering Committee of the Federation of Sudanese Chambers of Industry said both stop sales and production of goods would stop unless their demands were met.

Their central demands were the abolition of production taxes and the adjustment of customs in a way that corresponds to the dollar so that people's purchasing power improves, Abbas said. He also called for the end of fuel taxes.

"Catastrophic decision"

Sudan's Key Industrialists have been discussing several issues, Abbas announced, including the "catastrophic decision" taken by the Ministry of Finance to move the Dollar rate exchange from SDG 445 pounds to SDG 564 pounds. With service fees included, Abbas claimed this will lead to 35% rise in production costs.

Rising inflation prompted the Central Bank of Sudan on Monday to issue a new banknote of SDG 1,000 in June. According to economic and political analyst Hafiz Ismail, who was interviewed on Radio Dabanga's Sudan Today about Sudan financial situation, recent increases in taxes and customs duties is likely to further drive inflation.

The general rise in the cost of production will be felt most by those buying the products, Abbas stated, adding that more than 80% of Sudan's factories operate with capacities less than 20%.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X