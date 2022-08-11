South Africa: Ace Magashule Loses Suspension Case - South African News Briefs, August 11, 2022

Cape Town —

Ace Magashule Loses ConCourt Appeal on His Suspension

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Ace Magashule's appeal for his reinstatement to the African National Congress (ANC) as its secretary-general has no prospects of success. Magashule wanted his suspension declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional. Talks of his return at the December 2022 policy conference is spreading but first, Magashule, his supporters, as well as several other ANC officials allegedly involved in corruption - including former health minister Zweli Mkhize implicated in corrupt awarding of tenders during the Covid-19 pandemic - will have to first rid the ANC of the contentious "step aside rule" as well as the latest election guidelines, which stop those facing corruption charges from contesting for any leadership positions.

Spike In Shootings - Western Cape Govt Wants Devolution of Police

The provincial government believes that under its watch, the police service will be capable of curbing shooting crimes that has been on the increase in the Western Cape. This has been opposed by Police Minister Bheki Cele who said that constitutionally, it was not possible. Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said: "We have become very familiar with how the minister of national police operates. We remain determined to do our job because the citizens of the Western Cape deserve to live in a province where they are safe. As such, we are making that call for SAPS to be devolved so that it is not just Pretoria where decisions are made," Allen said.

Zimbabwe Ready to Welcome Back Citizens Living In South Africa



Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava has said that his government is ready to welcome back its citizens who have lived in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP). Shava was speaking while co-chairing the Bi-National Commission with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. He said the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit will expire at the end of 2022 - causing anxiety to the holders of this permit. Various organisations had attempted to take the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi to court to reverse the decision.

Legal Groups March to Parliament In Support of Judge John Hlophe



Judge President John Hlophe should remain in office, say a group of lawyers and legal practitioners who joined forces in support of the embattled judge president of the Western Cape division of the High Court. Project 27 and the Black People's National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) intend to petition President Cyril Ramaphosa not to suspend Hlophe. The matter dates back to 2008, when Hlophe was alleged to have approached two Constitutional Court Justices to try to convince them to make rulings in favour of then aspirant President, Jacob Zuma, in corruption cases in which he was implicated. The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) found Hlophe guilty of impeachable, gross misconduct. His appeal to the Gauteng High Court was dismissed, although the court granted him leave to appeal, largely since he was the first judge in South African history to face possible impeachment, News24 reports. The JSC has resolved to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa he suspend Hlophe, pending a vote by the National Assembly on whether he should be impeached.