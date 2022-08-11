Kenya: Webuye East MP Elect Wanyonyi Becomes First Person With Albinism to Be Elected in Kenya

11 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Bungoma — Martin Wanyonyi of Ford Kenya has become the first person with albinism to be elected through the ballot in Kenya, after clinching the Webuye East Parliamentary seat.

Wanyonyi garnered a total of 12,864 votes, followed by Wanjala Iyaya of DAP-K with 5,383 votes.

Addressing the press after being declared the winner, Wanyonyi thanked Webuye East constituents for believing in him, adding that he is ready and determined to deliver as per their expectations.

"This election is historic because it's the first time that a person with albinism has been elected through the vote. I want to assure the people of Webuye East that I will deliver on my promises," stated Wanyonyi.

Other polled include Caro Buyela of Jubilee 4680 votes, Aggrrey Namisi 4548, Job Chelongo 1801 votes, Noah Chiuli 899 votes and Ainea Muyundo 484 votes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X