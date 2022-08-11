Namibia: NFA Continues Investor Hunt

THE Namibia Football Association (NFA)'s interim secretary general Jochen Traut said Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) do not sponsor national football leagues.

In an interview with Desert Radio this week, Traut said the world football governing body and CAF are generally not looking to finance Namibia's dormant league football.

Traut was responding to whether the NFA would turn to Fifa and CAF, having failed to attract investors for the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL).

"League organisations themselves ought to organise the leagues. Sure, we have asked those questions and engaged the bodies but I cannot say yes or no," Traut said.

Fifa and CAF only sponsor participation of national teams when a team has registered for a specific competition under their banners.

Additional funding from both bodies are for specific projects and cannot be used for other functions.

"The project can either be the training of coaches and referees, such as a refresher course before the kick-off of the league," Taut said.

The NFA, which has no notable income generating avenue, is in the red of over N$23 million and under pressure from its creditors.

The Fifa Normalisation Committee (NC) for Namibia is engaging potential sponsors, and an announcement on the resumption of the NPFL will be made once a substantial backer is found, he said.

"The NC is working hard to get a sponsor and we must start thinking outside the box because the success will not only be for the NC or myself. We must all come together and be united, don't be a stumbling block. We must avoid the things that happened," Traut said.

When competitive football returns, the NFA is looking to improve the game's exposure through alternative video content that can be uploaded via Fifa Plus, MTC TV or NBC, he said.

Traut said the years when sponsors gave huge amounts of money are long gone, thus the association is looking at how it can generate income through video content on various platforms.

"If the NC chairperson is in the position to tell the public and the corporate sector that, yes, we are united and the differences are buried, then there will be a change," Traut said.

Part of the the NFA's inability to lure investors is due to its poor image, Traut said. A case in point is the recent strike by some of the Brave Gladiators over outstanding dues, which has further tainted the national football body's image.

The Brave Gladiators are at a camp preparing for the Cosafa Women's Championship, which runs from 31 August to 11 September in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

"It's a challenge unfortunately, but discussions with the players were held with me and the NC chairperson, and contracts will be issued before the team's travel," Traut said.