Tanzania: Kenyans in Tanzania Fully Partake in Elections

KENYAN citizens living in Tanzania were among voters who casted their votes for their country's general election which had attracted over 6.6 million voters as of mid-day on Tuesday.

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)'s Vice-Chairperson, Ms Juliana Cherera said poll stations were opened at 6am in most places in the country as well as in the diaspora.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday wished Kenyans a peaceful election as they exercised their constitutional rights to vote for their preferred leaders.

"I wish our relatives and neighbours from Kenya a peaceful election as they observe their constitutional rights to elect their leaders while cherishing peace, unity, love and solidarity.

All the best," President Samia posted on her Twitter account. According to figures availed by IEBC, a total of 6,567,869 million Kenyans had turned up to vote by 12pm on Tuesday.

The voting in the diaspora is happening in 12 countries, including Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda,

South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Qatar, UAE and Germany. Logistical delays and a failure of the identification kit in some parts of the country marred a largely peaceful election day in Kenya.

The voting process came in the wake of intense campaign dominated by debates about living costs, unemployment and corruption.

The frontrunners for presidency are ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga and current Deputy President William Ruto. Kenyans were also electing a new parliament and local administrations.

The electoral commission is yet to announce the total turnout, but by noon just over 30 per cent of the 22 million registered voters had cast their vote.

A top election official in Kenya's central region of Nyeri told journalists that turnout has been low in that part of the country compared to 2017.

The counting of votes, which was taking place at the polling stations, was expected to start soon after polls closed with officials prioritising collating presi- dential votes.

A dispute over election results in 2007 led to weeks of violence leading to the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and forced about 600,000 people to flee from their homes.

The results of the last presidential election in 2017 were annulled after the Supreme Court ruled that the electoral commission had not followed the law when it came to the electronic transmission of the vote tallies from the polling stations. Judges ruled that "illegali- ties and irregularities" had taken place.

A re-run was won by Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, but boycotted by Mr Odinga - the main opposition candidate at the time.

The chairman of the electoral commission, Mr Wafula Chebukati, who was also in charge of the 2017 vote, has frequently tried to reassure Kenyans that his team will be up to the task this time.

This election looks like it will be a tight race between frontrunners Mr Odinga, 77, and Mr Ruto, 55.