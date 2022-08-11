Nigeria: Freight Forwarders Demand Representation On Customs Board

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, has started lobbying for a representation on the Board of the Nigeria Customs Services, NCS, with a view to ensuring issues affecting the practitioners can be well tackled.

Speaking to Vanguard on the sideline of the inaugural meeting of the Freight Forwarding Consultative Forum, yesterday, in Lagos, Chairman of the Forum, Henry Njoku, said that on several occasions, the Customs had taken decision on behalf of Freight forwarders with inputs from them.

He said that a representation of the freight forwarders on the Board of the agency will protect the interest of all freight forwarders as decisions will not be taken behind them.

Earlier in his opening remarks, he said that it is very important for freight forwarders to speak with one voice with a view to achieving their desired goals.

The Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, said that the representation of freight forwarders on the Board of the Nigerian Customs is a strategic move that will further improve not only the practice, but the entire port industry.