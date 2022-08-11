Nigeria: Freight Forwarders Demand Representation On Customs Board

10 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, has started lobbying for a representation on the Board of the Nigeria Customs Services, NCS, with a view to ensuring issues affecting the practitioners can be well tackled.

Speaking to Vanguard on the sideline of the inaugural meeting of the Freight Forwarding Consultative Forum, yesterday, in Lagos, Chairman of the Forum, Henry Njoku, said that on several occasions, the Customs had taken decision on behalf of Freight forwarders with inputs from them.

He said that a representation of the freight forwarders on the Board of the agency will protect the interest of all freight forwarders as decisions will not be taken behind them.

Earlier in his opening remarks, he said that it is very important for freight forwarders to speak with one voice with a view to achieving their desired goals.

The Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, said that the representation of freight forwarders on the Board of the Nigerian Customs is a strategic move that will further improve not only the practice, but the entire port industry.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X