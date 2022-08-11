Ethiopia: GERD Second Turbine Begins Producing Power

Addis Abeba — The inauguration ceremony of the power generation by the second turbine of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is underway.

Accordingly, GERD's Unit 9 will start operation today with the capacity to generate 270 MW electricity, according to state media.

Unit 10, which generates 270 MW of electricity, started generating power last February.

Combined, GERD will generate a total of 540 MW of electricity, which equates the electricity generated by Gibe I and Gibe II dams combined. AS