Ethiopia: GERD Second Turbine Begins Producing Power

11 August 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The inauguration ceremony of the power generation by the second turbine of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is underway.

Accordingly, GERD's Unit 9 will start operation today with the capacity to generate 270 MW electricity, according to state media.

Unit 10, which generates 270 MW of electricity, started generating power last February.

Combined, GERD will generate a total of 540 MW of electricity, which equates the electricity generated by Gibe I and Gibe II dams combined. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X