South Africa: Beneficiaries Warned Against Sale of Government Subsidised Houses

Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Pamela Tshwete, has reiterated that title deeds are not a licence to sell government subsidised houses.

"A title deed is proof of ownership of an asset that must be handed over to future generations. We discourage people who sell their houses after receiving their title deeds. This, including the renting out of houses, is a bad habit that we must collectively address as a matter of urgency," Tshwete said.

Tshwete was speaking during the handover of title deeds to beneficiaries at Obed Mthombeni Nkosi in Lesedi Local Municipality, Gauteng.

The Deputy Minister, together with Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile, told the community that receiving title deeds does not mean they should sell their houses.

They warned that the selling and renting of fully subsidised government houses, also known as Breaking New Ground (BNG/RDP), has caused challenges not only for government but also for beneficiaries who often become indigent again.

"A qualifying beneficiary can only benefit from one house from government. Our system is able to detect and prevent double dipping.

"Sadly, in the eyes of the nation, we are sometimes seen as a government that does not care about the lives of those in need. This results in people finding themselves destitute again and homeless after selling their houses," Tshwete said.

Maile said government is committed to responding to all the concerns raised regarding challenges in the allocation of newly built houses.

"Where there have been problems, we have been responding as government and we will continue to do so. We are intensifying our campaign to give title deeds to housing beneficiaries. The plan is to hand over these homes, together with a title deed, on the same day," said Maile.

The Deputy Minister and MEC personally handed over almost 500 title deeds, with the remaining 700 title deeds handed over to the beneficiaries by department officials later in the day.

The event at Obed Mthombeni Nkosi was part of a community engagement programme ahead of the Presidential Imbizo scheduled to take place on Friday, 12 August 2022, in Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng.

The imbizo is aimed at assessing service delivery through the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM), to enable integrated and responsive planning, implementation and budgeting across all spheres of government.

Maile said the Gauteng Human Settlements Department plans to hand over 11 000 title deeds during 2022/2023 financial year.

He said in the previous financial year, close to 9 000 title deeds were given to beneficiaries in the province.

Meanwhile, Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Maile will on Thursday hand over newly built houses and title deeds to mostly women beneficiaries at Impumelelo township in Devon.