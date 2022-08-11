Tanzania: 70% of Ruvuma Residents Got Covid-19 Jabs

RUVUMA Region has successfully provided Covid-19 vaccines to 70 per cent of the targeted 957,938 residents, it has been learnt.

This was revealed recently during a launch of campaign aimed at providing education to the public on Covid-19 vaccination at Maji Maji grounds, Songea Municipality in Ruvuma Region.

The Ministry of Health's Health Promotion Unit, in collaboration with FHI 360 and the EpiC project, organised the campaign under the subject 'Bega kwa Bega, Ujanja Kujanja', with financing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"By the end of 2022, we hope to have vaccinated 957,938 residents." To date, we have vaccinated 703,891 people, accounting for 73 per cent of our target. "We are using a variety of tactics to ensure that the community is aware and prepared to receive the vaccine," said Dr Louis Chomboko, Ruvuma Regional Medical Officer.

Dr Chomboko stated that they have surpassed the country's vaccination target. 'By the end of the year, the country's goal is to vaccinate 70percent of the population against Covid-19. "This is a huge success when you consider that our region has borders with neighbouring nations, and it shows how prepared we are to safeguard our people,"

He added: "We are employing various strategies to provide education to the public and creating awareness on Covid-19 vaccine, music being part of it. And as you can see during 'Mziki Mnene' launch, a large number of Ruvuma residents showed up. As we proceed from regional to district and village level, it is our expectation that we are going to reach the target."

Ruvuma Regional Commissioner, Canal Laban Thomas congratulated the regional health care leadership for vaccinating 70 per cent of the region's population.

"Achieving this objective demonstrates your dedication to assisting and supporting our people." You used the available resources to accomplish this. Now, with this music concert that has drawn a huge number of people from all municipals in the region, I am confident that you will exceed that aim even before the end of the year," he remarked.

EpiC is a five-year FHI 360- led global project funded by the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) and USAID, dedicated to achieving and maintaining HIV epidemic control in the country.

This is through the provision of strategic technical assistance and direct service delivery to break through barriers to 95-95-95 and promote self-reliant management of national HIV programs by improving HIV case-finding, prevention, and treatment programming.