Tanzania: Club Games Heroes Get Heroic Welcome

TANZANIAN athletes returned home and received a warm reception after their scintillating performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania finished 32nd in the overall medals tally after completing the campaign with three medals. The games involved 72 countries.

Tanzania hauled medals through marathoner Alphonce Simbu, who won silver and two boxers; Yusuf Changalawe and Kassim Mbundwike, who won bronze medals.

Changalawe sealed bronze in the light heavyweight (75 - 80kg) category, while Mbundwike won the medal in the light middleweight (67 - 71kg) category.

The national team captain Simbu said it is a great comfort to return with a medal resulting from long-term preparations. Where he unveiled his goal was returning home with gold, but he won silver.

"The goal was a gold medal, but due to the difficulties in the games, he got a silver medal; I thank God for that."

He further commended the government's efforts while encouraging early preparations for the 2023 African Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A crowd of people received the team, led by the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) band and government officials.

The players who won the medals boarded an open car and led a long procession through various streets of Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania ended their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with three medals.

Tanzania hauled medals through marathoner Alphonce Simbu, who won silver and two boxers; Yusuf Changalawe and Kassim Mbundwike, who won bronze medals.

Changalawe sealed bronze in the light heavyweight (75 - 80kg) category, while Mbundwike won the medal in the light middleweight (67 - 71kg) category.

The last time Tanzania won a medal in Commonwealth Games was in 2006 in the Melbourne Games through marathoner Samson Ramadhan who won gold.

Fabiano Joseph won bronze in the 10,000m race. Since 2006, Tanzania did not win any medal as the country returned empty-handed in the games held in New Delhi in 2010, Glasgow, Scotland in 2014 and Gold Coast Australia in 2018.