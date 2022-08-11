Kenya: DCI Gives MP Didmus Barasa 6hrs to Surrender Over Alleged Murder

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has given Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa six hours to surrender over the alleged murder of his opponent's aide.

Through its twitter account, the investigative agency urged the legislator who has since gone into hiding to surrender to the nearest police station.

"Hon Barasa, is wanted for the cold blooded murder of Brian, whom he shot on the forehead killing him on the spot, on Tuesday, August 8, at Chebukwabi in Kimilili, Bungoma county," the DCI stated.

It stated that a specialized team of sleuths based from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Homicide department has been dispatched to augment the teams on the ground for his manhunt.

It further warned that serious action will be taken against any person/s found to be harbouring the murder suspect.