Kenya: Super Hellen Obiri Obiri Set to Make Marathon Debut in New York

Nairobi — Double world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri will make her long awaited debut in the marathon in New York on November 6, as she fully fledges herself into road running after decades of dominance on the track.

Obiri has been announced as one of the elite runners in the women's list for New York, alongside defending champion Peres Jepchirchir.

"I'm very excited to make my marathon debut at the New York City Marathon. I have watched the race many times on TV and have seen my Kenyan colleagues compete there. I know New York is a tough course, but I hope my experience on track, road, and cross-country will help me navigate the ups and downs," Obiri said.

She added; "I want to continue training well and hopefully do my best there."

Obiri ran what was possibly her last race on track at the World Championships where she clinched silver in the 10,000m in a tight finish against Ethiopia's Letesenbet Teferi.

She has run three half marathons; finishing third at last year's Istanbul Half Marathon before returning to clinch the title this year. She also competed at this year's Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon where she finished second.

On her first experience at the full 42km on tarmac, the Kenyan track legend is more than ready to prove her worth.

Apart from defending champion Peres, the race has attracted a stellar loist which also includes the indefatigable Edna Kiplagat.

The 42-year old is a marathon veteran. She won the New York race in 2010, London 2014 and Boston 2017. She has second place finishes in London, Chicago and Boston and was third in Tokyo in 2016. She returns to New York for the first time since 2017 when she finished fourth.

Also in the race is Kenyan-born Israeli Lornah Salpeter who hopes to build on from her World Championship bronze to vie for a good finish in New York.

Last year's runner up Viola Cheptoo, younger sister to track legend Bernard Lagat has also been entered for the race.

The Ethiopian opposition is expected from Senbere Teferi and Gotytom Gebreslase.