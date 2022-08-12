Kenya: Chebukati Warns Candidates Against Declaring Themselves Winner

Ayub Mwangi / RFI
Kenyan artist Faith Atieno stands next to a mural in the Kibera community which her group drew to promote peace during and after the Kenya elections.
12 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned top presidential candidates against declaring themselves winner amid anxiety over the final results.

Wafula Chebukati who is the Returning Officer of the presidential election said he is the only one mandated by law to declare the winner following Tuesday's election.

"No one should declare themselves winner or release their own results," he said during an update early Friday at the Bomas of Kenya, "that is the work of the commission and the Returning Officer.

Chebukati's warning follows threats by some of the party officials that they will release results of their own tally if IEBC does not announce the winner.

A section of media houses undertaking their own tally are also yet to complete the process that started on Tuesday night.

By 1am Friday, 80 Returning Officers had arrived at the Bomas of Kenya with results on Form 34 A for verification.

Chebukati, who had released results from 5 constituencies committed to hastening the verification process by increasing the number of verification desks from 5.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X