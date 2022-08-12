Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of the past week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this digest weekly in your inbox.

UAE believes successful conclusion to Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia talks over Renaissance Dam is 'within reach'

August 7 - 2022 ABU DHABI The United Arab Emirates (UAE) believes a 'successful conclusion to negotiations' between Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia over the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is 'within reach', according to a statement posted on the website of the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN on Tuesday. In its statement, the UAE described the GERD dam as a great opportunity to enhance regional integration and cooperation.

Since the start of its construction in 2011, the dam has been continually criticised by both Sudanese and Egyptian authorities.Sudan and Egypt want a legally binding agreement from Ethiopia on the operation and filing of the dam, as well as guarantees they will receive a certain quantity of the Nile's waters, fearing it could lessen their share of the river.

Anger as RSF launch mass detention campaign in West Darfur

August 5 - 2022 SIRBA / MISTEREI / AZIRNI The Darfur Bar Association and partners reported the detention of at least 197 people by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in West Darfur in a campaign that targets tribal leaders who refuse to partake in RSF-led reconciliation efforts and other activists, teachers, students, and farmers. Several people disappeared.

The RSF are continuing "their malicious pursuits of the native administrations leaders who refused to sign their agreement with the RSF Peace Festivals," the joint statement says, referring to the wave of tribal reconciliation agreements signed under RSF pressure. The DAB further states that the head of the RSF-led West Darfur Peace and Tribal Reconciliation Committee is responsible for "committing grave crimes in the region, including crimes against humanity".

Sudan River Nile sit-in against harmful mining practices enters second week

August 9 - 2022 BERBER A sit-in against toxic and harmful mining practices in River Nile state has entered its second week. The sit-in reportedly succeeded in halting all mining operations in the area, including those of a Russian-owned gold mining company. Local authorities made some pledges to the protesters.

Sudan's Emergency Lawyers condemn fabricated charges, detentions, and unfair legal procedures

August 9 - 2022 KHARTOUM / KASSALA The Emergency Lawyers accused the authorities of fabricating charges against three activists who were detained without an arrest warrant and who were brought to court without notifying their lawyers and relatives. In Kassala, a lawyer was detained whilst performing his duties in court.

Chad-Sudan clashes leave 27 dead, 36 injured

August 8 - 2022 KHARTOUM / BIR SALIBA The Chadian joint forces expressed their regret over last week's incidents surrounding clashes between Sudanese herdsmen and armed Chadian groups that, according to them, left 27 dead and 36 injured in the Bir Saliba area of West Darfur.

West Darfur: Chadian gunmen kill 18 people

August 7 - 2022 BIR SALIBA / RAGBAT EL JAMAL An armed group, believed to be Chadian, ambushed and killed 18 people tracking their stolen camels in the Bir Saliba area of West Darfur on Thursday. In an attack by gunmen in Central Darfur on Friday, five members of the Sudanese regular forces were killed

Sudan: Red Sea tribesmen continue sit-in at Haidob Port

August 6 - 2022 HAIDOB / PORT SUDAN Kameilab activists continue their sit-in at the Haidob Port in Red Sea state, demanding the Sudanese Sea Ports Corporation to pay compensation for the use of their land. On Thursday, work at all Sudanese sea ports halted following protests by Beja youth against discrimination.

Eastern Sudanese delegation refused entry into Eritrea for conference

August 5 - 2022 KASSALA At the Laffa border crossing in Kassala, the Sudanese authorities prevented a high-profile delegation from eastern Sudan from entering Eritrea to participate in a forum on eastern Sudanese issues.

Hunger continues to worsen in Sudan as a quarter of the population faces acute food insecurity

August 5 - 2022 KHARTOUM In a new Humanitarian Update, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) explained that "the humanitarian situation in Sudan continued to be a major concern, with a steady increase in food insecurity levels, more civilian displacement and the arrival of more refugees from neighbouring countries".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sudan civil society organisations provide aid to Blue Nile state displaced

August 4 - 2022 EL ROSEIRES The Sudanese Organisation for Research and Development (SORD), in cooperation with a number of other civil society organisations, is organising humanitarian assistance for the thousands of people affected by the recent clashes in Blue Nile state. People who sought refuge in neighbouring Sennar are still urgently in need of aid.

Sudan Troika welcomes statements by military, opposition on a new civilian-led govt

August 3 - 2022 KHARTOUM The Sudan Troika (Norway. UK, USA) has welcomed "the reaffirmation by a range of Sudanese civilian and military stakeholders, as set out in recent public statements, to a civilian-led government leading Sudan's transition to democracy". The three countries further urge a strong women representation in the new government.