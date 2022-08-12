Sudan: Moderate or Heavy Rain Expected in Most of the States

10 August 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan Meteorological Authority has indicated that the states of Kassala,Gadarif, Gazera, Sinnar, White Nile, Blue Nile, Great Kordofan,Northern, Eastern , Southern and Central Darfur might be affected by moderate rain or heavy rain accompanied by the activity of the surface wind and thunderstorm that may cause runoff through valleys and low areas.

The Authority warned today in its daily bulletin that highway users should drive with caution and residents of exposed and low lying areas should take the necessary measures , adding that citizens should take into account and organize their external activities.

