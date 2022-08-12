Nigeria: Troops Apprehend 10 Pipeline Vandals, Two High Profile Sea Pirates - DHQ

11 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

DHQ says several illegal oil refining sites were discovered and destroyed by the troops during the operations.

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last two weeks apprehended 10 suspected pipeline vandals and two high profile sea pirates in the Niger Delta.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing of the Defence Headquarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko gave the names of the arrested sea pirates as Fagha Golden (aka) Fine Boy and Victor Elkanah (aka) Victor Padi.

He said Fine Boy was apprehended at Nonwa village in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers, while Padi was captured at Pharzy Spring Diagnostic and Wellness Hospital in One-Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the suspects are notorious for series of armed attacks on oil vessels, kidnapping of expatriates and illegal oil bunkering in Rivers.

"The large quantity of crude and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and the number of arrested crude oil thieves shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops.

"Troops have sustained offensive posture to deny criminals the much needed space for their illegal operation in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

"In the process several illegal oil refining sites were discovered and destroyed.

"These include 37 illegal refineries, 68 dugout pits, 188 storage tanks, 33 wooden boats, 16 pumping machines, one generator, one vehicle, 175 cooking ovens and 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

"Also, recovered was 3.7 million litres of crude oil and 2.01 million litres of AGO," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X