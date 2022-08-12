Rwanda: Food Prices Rise By 28% in Urban Areas

The Consumer Price Index that was released by National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, on August 10, 2022 indicates that prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have increased by 28.6 percent in urban areas in July compared to the same month last year.

According to the report, the prices for vegetables increased by 34.4 percent, bread and cereals by 26.3 percent, meat by 18 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 11.2 percent while non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 10.4 percent.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics prices increased by 10.6 percent.

A spot check by The New Times among consumers found that the average price per Kilogramme for Irish potatoes has increased from Rwf300 to Rwf550, rice has increased from between Rwf800 and Rwf1,000 to between Rwf1,200 and Rwf1,400.

The price for a kilogramme of beans has increased from Rwf500 to between Rwf900 and Rwf1, 000 while maize flour increased from Rwf700 to Rwf1, 000.

One litre of cooking sunflower oil has increased from Rwf3,200 to Rwf4,000 as meat prices increased from Rwf3,200 to Rwf4,000 per kilogramme.

A cooked egg has increased from between Rwf150 and Rwf200 to Rwf200 and Rwf250.

According to The Consumer Price Index, the average prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.9 percent in July, 2022 compared to June, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the cited factors in the increasing prices include dry spells, floods which lower agricultural production, disrupted supply of some goods on the international market, among other factors.

Prices in general

The urban CPI is calculated based on approximately 1,622 products in twelve urban centres of Rwanda.

In general, prices in urban areas increased by 15.6 percent on an annual basis (July 2022 and July 2021) and increased by 1.7 percent on monthly basis (July 2022 to June 2022).

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 7.5 percent, whereas transport increased by 12.4 percent and restaurants and hotels increased by 17.2 percent on an annual basis.

The annual average inflation rate between July 2022 and July 2021 was 5.9 percent.

Rural CPI increased by 22.5 percent on an annual basis and increased by 3.5 percent on a monthly basis.

At national level, overall prices increased by 19.6 percent on an annual basis and increased by 2.7 percent on a monthly basis.