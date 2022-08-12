Rwandan Envoy to Uganda Confirms Sandra Teta is Back in Kigali

11 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda has confirmed that Sandra Teta and her children safely arrived in Kigali following days of intense speculation about possible domestic abuse against her.

Amb. Joseph Rutabana told The New Times that Teta and her children had travelled with her parents who had earlier gone to Kampala after photos surfaced on social media platforms showing a severely bruised face of Teta, with suggestions she had been battered.

"It's true she travelled to Rwanda on Tuesday together with her parents and children," the envoy said.

The Rwandan socialite and events organiser is engaged to Ugandan artiste Douglas Mayanja, best known as Weasel, with whom they share two children. It emerged Weasel had assaulted her, although a social media post on Twitter suggested she had been attacked by 'goons'.

Claims that Teta had been a victim of domestic violence gained traction after Daniella Atim, the US-based wife of Weasel's brother and famous musician Jose Chameleon, supported them.

Amb. Rutabana had earlier this month told The New Times that they were closely following the situation.

"We are closely following up on the case! Her parents are here, they have been meeting and talking with her, and we have also seen her and talked to her," he said at the time.

Many celebrities and social media users had come out to strongly to condemn the attack and urge justice, with several encouraging her to return home to Rwanda.

Citing Teta's "close friend", one social media user Charity Keza posted last night, "Sandra Teta is back home in Kigali with her parents and her kids..a close friend told me this, she needs our support, compassion and love. We need justice but for now we thank God she is safe and at home." She ended her post with a hashtag, #enddomesticviolence.

A source familiar with the situation told this reporter that Teta and her parents had indicated they wished to have their privacy respected.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X