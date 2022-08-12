Rwandan Envoy to Uganda Confirms Sandra Teta is Back in Kigali

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda has confirmed that Sandra Teta and her children safely arrived in Kigali following days of intense speculation about possible domestic abuse against her.

Amb. Joseph Rutabana told The New Times that Teta and her children had travelled with her parents who had earlier gone to Kampala after photos surfaced on social media platforms showing a severely bruised face of Teta, with suggestions she had been battered.

"It's true she travelled to Rwanda on Tuesday together with her parents and children," the envoy said.

The Rwandan socialite and events organiser is engaged to Ugandan artiste Douglas Mayanja, best known as Weasel, with whom they share two children. It emerged Weasel had assaulted her, although a social media post on Twitter suggested she had been attacked by 'goons'.

Claims that Teta had been a victim of domestic violence gained traction after Daniella Atim, the US-based wife of Weasel's brother and famous musician Jose Chameleon, supported them.

Amb. Rutabana had earlier this month told The New Times that they were closely following the situation.

"We are closely following up on the case! Her parents are here, they have been meeting and talking with her, and we have also seen her and talked to her," he said at the time.

Many celebrities and social media users had come out to strongly to condemn the attack and urge justice, with several encouraging her to return home to Rwanda.

Citing Teta's "close friend", one social media user Charity Keza posted last night, "Sandra Teta is back home in Kigali with her parents and her kids..a close friend told me this, she needs our support, compassion and love. We need justice but for now we thank God she is safe and at home." She ended her post with a hashtag, #enddomesticviolence.

A source familiar with the situation told this reporter that Teta and her parents had indicated they wished to have their privacy respected.