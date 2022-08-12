Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda to Face CAR in African Junior Champs Opener

12 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will face Central African Republic in the two sides' first Group A game at the upcoming U-20 African Men's Handball Championship due August 20-27 at BK Arena, in Kigali.

The participating teams have been grouped in two pools.

Hosts Rwanda are placed in Group A alongside Tunisia, Morocco, Angola and the Central African Republic, whereas Group B consists of Egypt, Algeria, Congo Brazzaville and Libya.

The Rwandan team, under the tutelage of Antoine Ntabangayimana, is in training camp in Sovu, Huye district.

The group stage will run from August 20 to 24, after which the best two teams in each group will advance to the knockouts; semi-finals and the final.

Rwandan squad

Arsene Uwayezu, Dominque Nsabimana, Nathan Munezero, Alain Iradukunda, Ivan Patrick Rugwiro, Donath Nshimyumukiza, Emmanuel Kubwimana, Dieudonne Hakizimana, Samuel Mugabo, Emmanuel Iragena, Thierry Hakizimana and Fabrice Iradukunda.

Others are Ernest Yesurakiza, Fred Nshimyumuremyi, Maurice Nsangayezu, Jean Baptiste Urimubandi, Ruben Hirwa Mutesa, Jean D'Amour Byiringiro, Gustave Manishimwe, Imran Niyomufasha and Etienne Ndayisaba.

August 20

Rwanda Vs Central African Republic

August 21

Rwanda Vs Morocco

August 22

Rwanda Vs Tunisia

August 24

Rwanda Vs Angola

