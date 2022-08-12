East Africa: New World Bank Report Paints Grim Picture of Food Security in Region

The World Bank's Food Price Index has indicated that between July 2021 and June 2022, the prices of grains such as corn, wheat and rice rose by an average of 31 percent in the 160 countries surveyed.

The report shows that Rwanda tried to contain the increase, indicating that between July 2021 and April 2022, food prices rose by less than two percent while in most countries they rose by between two and five percent.

It notes that a number of countries have been affected by this increase in prices to the extent that from July last to June this year, the increase reached more than 30 percent.

As a result, east and southern African nations are experiencing acute food insecurity and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) is projecting that it will worsen in the coming months.

Countries like Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia are said to be in worse condition, with up to 10 million people in acute food insecurity in each country.

In addition, at least 7.5 million people in each country among Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan are said to be at risk of famine.

Five million in each of Kenya and Zimbabwe are said to be at risk of famine, while the same situation is predicted for up to 2.5 million in each of the countries including Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique and Uganda.

The report also sheds light on the difficulty caused by climatic conditions, where some countries, including Ethiopia are experiencing the lowest rainfall on record, which drives poor crop harvest prospects and livestock deaths, while others such as South Sudan are experiencing flooding.

"High food, feed, and fertilizer prices are limiting food access and increasing malnutrition in Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Iran, Argentina, Venezuela and Lebanon," the report notes.

According to the Consumer Price Index that was released by National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda on August 10, 2022 indicates that prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have increased by 28.6 percent in urban areas in July compared to the same month last year.

The report indicates that the prices for vegetables increased by 34.4 percent, bread and cereals by 26.3 percent, meat by 18 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 11.2 percent while non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 10.4 percent.