Congo-Kinshasa: US Backs Regional Efforts to Address DR Congo Crisis

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, left, and Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta during a joint press briefing in Kigali on August 11, 2022.

The US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, has said his country supports regional mechanisms to find a lasting solution for the conflict-ridden eastern DR Congo, including the Nairobi Process and talks between Rwanda and DR Congo that are mediated by Angola.

Blinken said this during a joint press briefing with Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta on August 11, in Kigali during Blinken's two-day visit Rwanda.

He also said that he had engaged Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on the existence of the FDLR terrorists group in DR Congo and the need to disarm the group.

"FDLR has conducted attacks on Rwanda and supported hateful ideologists and we have seen reports of cooperation between Congolese forces with FDLR. I raised this with the President (Tshisekedi) in Congo pressing for that support to cease. These groups need to end the violence and demobilise," said Blinken.

FDLR, a terrorist group responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, has stayed in DR Congo for close to three decades now. The group has enjoyed support from the DR Congo army and through the support, FDLR has organized incursions into Rwanda.

They have also used their Congolese base to jointly with DR Congo forces, shell into Rwandan territory - at least three times this year - where people were injured and property was destroyed.

Tensions between Rwanda and DR Congo escalated recently following the recent resurgence of the M23 rebellion in the latter's restive east. DR Congo accused Rwanda of supporting M23 but Rwanda denies the accusation.

This was followed by mounting hate speech in DR Congo against Kinyarwanda speaking Congolese and Rwanda.

"We know Rwandans are alarmed, justifiably, by increasing hate speech in DR Congo targeting Rwandaphones. The United States will continue to condemn such unacceptable and dangerous rhetoric and we encourage President Tshisekedi to do the same," said Blinken.

Regional leaders agreed on deploying an East African Force to DR Congo to wipe out armed groups and to have the issue of M23 addressed under the Nairobi Process which is about inter-DR Congolese talks between the Kinshasa Government and rebel groups in the country.

"Leaders in the region, particularly those of Kenya and Angola are working hard to lower tensions in eastern DR Congo and address the problem of armed groups. We are deeply grateful for those efforts. We will continue to support the Africa-led mediation efforts," said Blinken.

He pointed out that during his talks with both Presidents (Kagame and Tshisekedi) they agreed to resume talks between each other and reaffirmed the US support of African-led mediation efforts."

On his part, Biruta also reiterated Rwanda's support of regional efforts including Nairobi and Luanda initiatives.

"We agree on the need to eradicate all irregular armed groups including FDLR. We noted the resurgence of hate speech, public incitement and genocidal ideology in DR Congo," he said.

Reacting to several accusations levelled against Rwanda including supporting M23, Biruta said that focus should be put on the origin of the problems in the DR Congo.

"Rwanda is not the cause of long standing instabilities in eastern DRC where there are over 130 armed groups. The presence of FDLR and its close collaboration with the DR Congo army has always been the most significant cause of insecurity and this enables FDLR to conduct terrorist operations on the Rwandan territory. Rwanda will always reserve the right to preserve its territory and protect its people."

He added that Rwanda remains committed to the processes mandated by the African Union at the regional level "which we hope the United States will continue to support for all of us to bring lasting peace to the DR Congo and region."

