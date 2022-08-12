Malawi: Police Arrest Former MEC Commissioner's Driver Over Court Case On Blocking Chakwera's Presidential Convoy

11 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Police on Wednesday arrested former driver to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje after he absconded from a court proceeding.

The driver Jones Tewesa along his boss are being accused of blocking President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's presidential convoy in Zomba.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba issued a warrant of arrest for Tewesa for failing to appear before the court on the day the court was expected to make a ruling on the case.

Tewesa who was in company of his lawyer, Timothy Chirwa, was spotted at Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court premises where police effected the arrest.

Eastern Region Prosecution Officer Josephine Chigawa has said the court has set August 19, as the date it will deliver it's judgement on the criminal reckless and negligence charges Tewesa and Kunje are answering.

The two allegedly blocked the presidential convoy on the Zomba-Blantyre road on December 10, 2020.

Kunje was a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) appointed MEC commissioner and is famous for her arrogance when she appeared before Parliament's Public Appointments Committee in 2020 over the 2019 rigged elections.

Kunje and other Commissioners including MEC chairperson Jane Ansah were accused of helping to rig the elections in favour of the DPP.

