Somalia: Opposition Parties Stage Protests in Somaliland

HARGEISA - Opposition organizations in the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland, including the UCID and Waddani parties, plan to stage a series of protests across the autonomous region on Aug. 11.

The purpose of the action is to demand the next presidential election be held on Nov. 13 despite President Muse Bihi Abdi's insistence that votes for political parties must take place first.

Protest organizers have as yet released no details on demonstration start times or specific locations; however, gatherings are likely in parks and other public spaces throughout Somaliland.

It remains unclear how many participants the events may draw; nevertheless, the largest demonstrations will probably take place in Hargeisa, Burao, Barbara, Gabiley, and Erigavo.