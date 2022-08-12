Rwanda: Sugira Signs for Syrian Side Al Wahda

12 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan striker Ernest Sugira has joined Syrian top flight side Al Wahda Sporting Club on a two-year deal.

Sugira, 31, moves to the Damascus-based club as a free agent after parting ways with AS Kigali at the end of last season.

Al Wahda will be Sugira's second club outside Rwanda after featuring for Congolese outfit AS Vita during the 2016 season where he netted twelve goals in 19 games.

The forward is expected to lead the attack of Al Wahda this season as they hope to challenge Tishreen FC for the title after finishing fourth last season.

On the domestic scene, Sugira has also played for AS Muhanga, APR and Rayon Sports. He has also made 46 appearances and scored 15 goals for Rwanda in international football.

Al Wahda is one of the highly rated teams in Syria having won two league titles, eight Syrian cups as well as two super league titles.

