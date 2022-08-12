Rwanda: Another Bus Company to Serve Kigali Routes

Yahoo Car Limited has become the second transport company within a week to be allowed to deploy its fleet in Kigali roads as authorities look for ways to end long queues at bus stops.

According to an announcement by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), starting on Friday, August 12, Yahoo Car Ltd will operate its buses along two routes; Gikondo (Bwerankori) to Nyabugogo Bus Park and Bwerankori to Kimironko bus park.

The company, which has already been operating on upcountry routes, mainly in Eastern Province, follows Volcano Express, which began operating in the city's inner transport earlier this week.

The will complement the three companies that have for nearly a decade been exclusively servicing city routes, but were recently overwhelmed by the growing number of passengers, especially during peak hours.

The announcement, signed by Deo Muvunyi, RURA's acting Director General, said that more investors will be allowed to operate along routes with a shortage of buses.

Due to the growing number of commuters, authorities say, Kigali City's public transport needs some 270 buses.

Shortage of buses in Kigali have resulted in long queues at bus parks during rush hours, with passengers having to wait for over one hour.

However, passengers' complaints about the long queues, the regulator decided to open the space for more investors.