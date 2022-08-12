Kenya: Chebukati Says Presidential Agents Delaying Vote Tallying At Bomas

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says presidential agents are delaying vote tallying at the Bomas of Kenya where the exercise is taking place.

Speaking during a press conference, the electoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the role of the is just to observe and sign forms.

He pointed out that the presidential agents seem to be engaging in a forensic audit which is not their role as specified in the Elections Act and the Supreme Court ruling of 2017.

"Please don't interrogate the returning officers and slow down the process," he urged.

Chebukati further insisted that with the current conduct of the presidential agents, they risk being time barred as the Constitution gives IEBC seven days to verify, tally, announce and declare results.

"We must understand the role of agents at the national tallying center, their role is not to receive forms from polling stations. Their role is observing and signing statutory forms," he said.

The commission has assured that it will add more verification desks to expedite the process with the verification team and agents expected to conclude the process of each constituency within 15 minutes.

"We have more than 130 returning officers who need to be cleared. We shall have a few more desks for agents have seven to hasten the process," Chebukati said.

The commission underscored that if the presidential agents will not adhere to only observing and signing the forms then they will be ejected from the tallying center.

"Please restrain yourself from disrupting this process, if there is any disruption, we will remove you from BOMAS. If you have any concern raise it with me," Chebukati insisted.

So far the commission has verified and announced results from 14 out of the 291 constituencies including the prisons and diaspora.

The results announced include:

Ndia constituency in Kirinyaga County:

Total registered voters 69,743

Valid votes 48,548

Rejected votes 346

Raila Odinga 6,872

William Ruto 41,293

Waihiga Mwaure 151

George Wajackoyah 232

Gatundu south constituency, Kiambu County:

Registered voters 79,860

Valid votes 54 536

Rejected votes 475

Raila Odinga 12,290

William Ruto 41,712

Waihiga Mwaure 223

George Wajackoyah 311

Yatta constituency, Machakos County:

Registered voters 82,446

Valid votes 49,062

Rejected votes 402

Raila Odinga 38 225

William Ruto 10 391

Waihiga Mwaure 121

George Wajackoyah 325

Ainabkoi constituency, Uasin Gishu:

Registered voters 62,611

Valid votes 44,102

Rejected votes 265

Raila Odinga 8,620

William Ruto 35,401

Waihiga Mwaure 51

George Wajackoyah 90

Moiben constituency:

Registered voters 77,877

Valid votes 86,502

Rejected votes 345

Raila Odinga 6,772

WilliamRuto 49,625

Waihiga Mwaure 54

George Wajackoyah 51

Nandi Hills:

Registered 47,910

Valid votes 41,864

Rejected votes 229

Raila Odinga 3,471

William Ruto 38,308

Waihiga Mwaure 40

George Wajackoyah 45

Gilgil constituency:

Registered voters 95,654

Valid votes 60,743

Rejected votes 609

Raila Odinga 20,997

William Ruto 39,225

Waihiga Mwaure 246

George Wajackoyah 275

Kaiti constituency, Makueni:

Registered voters 65,188

Valid votes 41,643

Rejected votes 228

Raila Odinga 33,617

William Ruto 7,659

Waihiga Mwaure 95

George Wajackoyah 272

Aldai constituency:

Registered voters 78,005

Valid votes 58,506

Rejected votes 279

Raila Odinga 6,919

William Ruto 51,402

Waihiga Mwaure 60

George Wajackoyah 125