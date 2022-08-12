Kenya: Chebukati Says Presidential Agents Delaying Vote Tallying At Bomas

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says presidential agents are delaying vote tallying at the Bomas of Kenya where the exercise is taking place.
Speaking during a press conference, the electoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the role of the is just to observe and sign forms.
He pointed out that the presidential agents seem to be engaging in a forensic audit which is not their role as specified in the Elections Act and the Supreme Court ruling of 2017.
"Please don't interrogate the returning officers and slow down the process," he urged.
Chebukati further insisted that with the current conduct of the presidential agents, they risk being time barred as the Constitution gives IEBC seven days to verify, tally, announce and declare results.
"We must understand the role of agents at the national tallying center, their role is not to receive forms from polling stations. Their role is observing and signing statutory forms," he said.
The commission has assured that it will add more verification desks to expedite the process with the verification team and agents expected to conclude the process of each constituency within 15 minutes.
"We have more than 130 returning officers who need to be cleared. We shall have a few more desks for agents have seven to hasten the process," Chebukati said.
The commission underscored that if the presidential agents will not adhere to only observing and signing the forms then they will be ejected from the tallying center.
"Please restrain yourself from disrupting this process, if there is any disruption, we will remove you from BOMAS. If you have any concern raise it with me," Chebukati insisted.
So far the commission has verified and announced results from 14 out of the 291 constituencies including the prisons and diaspora.
The results announced include:
Ndia constituency in Kirinyaga County:
Total registered voters 69,743
Valid votes 48,548
Rejected votes 346
Raila Odinga 6,872
William Ruto 41,293
Waihiga Mwaure 151
George Wajackoyah 232
Gatundu south constituency, Kiambu County:
Registered voters 79,860
Valid votes 54 536
Rejected votes 475
Raila Odinga 12,290
William Ruto 41,712
Waihiga Mwaure 223
George Wajackoyah 311
Yatta constituency, Machakos County:
Registered voters 82,446
Valid votes 49,062
Rejected votes 402
Raila Odinga 38 225
William Ruto 10 391
Waihiga Mwaure 121
George Wajackoyah 325
Ainabkoi constituency, Uasin Gishu:
Registered voters 62,611
Valid votes 44,102
Rejected votes 265
Raila Odinga 8,620
William Ruto 35,401
Waihiga Mwaure 51
George Wajackoyah 90
Moiben constituency:
Registered voters 77,877
Valid votes 86,502
Rejected votes 345
Raila Odinga 6,772
WilliamRuto 49,625
Waihiga Mwaure 54
George Wajackoyah 51
Nandi Hills:
Registered 47,910
Valid votes 41,864
Rejected votes 229
Raila Odinga 3,471
William Ruto 38,308
Waihiga Mwaure 40
George Wajackoyah 45
Gilgil constituency:
Registered voters 95,654
Valid votes 60,743
Rejected votes 609
Raila Odinga 20,997
William Ruto 39,225
Waihiga Mwaure 246
George Wajackoyah 275
Kaiti constituency, Makueni:
Registered voters 65,188
Valid votes 41,643
Rejected votes 228
Raila Odinga 33,617
William Ruto 7,659
Waihiga Mwaure 95
George Wajackoyah 272
Aldai constituency:
Registered voters 78,005
Valid votes 58,506
Rejected votes 279
Raila Odinga 6,919
William Ruto 51,402
Waihiga Mwaure 60
George Wajackoyah 125