Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia in Position "To Protect Airspace From Any Attack": Air Force Chief

Addis Abeba — Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, the Commander in chief of Ethiopia's Air Force told state media that the Air Force is "in a position to protect and defend our airspace from any kind of attack."

Lt. Gen Yilma said that the Air Force envisions to develop the technology and produce trained manpower to become Africa's premier Air force by the year 2029/30.

The Air Force has built its manpower free from the influence of "politics and ethnic thinking", the Chief Commander said, adding that it has also completed the reform and restructuring works in human resources, modern weapons and war infrastructures equipment with the slogan "Great Air Force for a Great Country."

At the moment, the Ethiopian Air Force, which was first built more than 93 years ago as Africa's first air force, is in a position to safeguard the Ethiopian airspace 24 hours a day and that it is "ready for any duty." Accordingly, the army is protecting the country by conducting weapons, physical and knowledge drills as well as with full psychological readiness every day, the Chief Commander said. AS