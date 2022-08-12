Kenya: Wazito Make Shocking Decision to Pull Out of the FKF Premier League

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side Wazito FC have shockingly announced they will not be part of the top tier next season, until the current confusion in football management is sorted.

The club through a press release said that the state of football in the country has pushed investors away and as such, they have pulled out of the new season set to start next month.

"We can confirm that we will not be taking part in next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League until the confusion surrounding football in the country is resolved," Wazito said in a statement.

It added; "The push and pull in the game has made it difficult for investors to pump money into the game and it is our hope that the issue is resolved as soon as possible."

This comes just less than four days after the club maintained their top flight status through the play-offs on the away goal rule after holding Super League side Murang'a Seal to a 3-3 draw.

Wazito won the first leg 2-1 against Seal and secured their place in the top tier on the away goal rule after losing the second leg 3-2 for a 3-3 aggregate score.

Kenyan football is currently being run by a caretaker committee after the Ministry of Sports disbanded the Federation last year. This then attracted an indefinite suspension from FIFA.