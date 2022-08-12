Nigeria: Muslim-Muslim Setback for Nigeria, Bishop Kukah Kicks Over Tinubu-Shettima Ticket

12 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah has kicked over the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Bishop Kukah, who spoke on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday, described the APC ticket as reprehensible and unacceptable.

The cleric stated that the ticket was a setback to the national integration of Nigeria.

Recall that there has been overwhelming public outcry since Tinubu picked Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state and Muslim from the Southwest picked Shettima, who is a former twp-term governor of Borno state and Muslim from the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Kukah, who if Muslims would accept a Christian-Christian presidential ticket, said Nigerians would wait to hear what they have to say when the campaign kicks-starts in September.

"The question I have asked my friends who are Muslims, especially those who are from northern Nigeria, is a simple question: 'Would Muslims in Nigeria or northern Nigeria be ready to make the same concession that Christians made in 1984 and 1993?

"I think that as a Christian, this is totally reprehensible. It is not acceptable to me, but that is the decision of the APC as a party. Perhaps, when the campaign starts, we will hear what people have to say," he said.

