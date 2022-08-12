Kenya: Twitter Flags Karua's Congratulatory Message to Ngirici in Kirinyaga Race

12 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua has been flagged by Twitter fact-checkers after she congratulated Purity Ngirici for winning the Kirinyaga Governor's seat despite a provisional tally showing she was headed for a defeat.

Karua, through her twitter page, on Thursday sent Ngirici a congratulatory message for trouncing the incumbent Ann Waiguru, even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the winner.

She went on to say that Ngirici's win is of great significance.

"The Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission might not have called the election results when this was Tweeted. Stay informed," the fact check stated.

A provisional tally showed Waiguru had garnered 113,088 votes against Ngirici's 109,433 votes.

Twitter fact checkers have been flagging users sharing unverified information especially during this period when Kenyans are anxiously waiting for the election outcome.

