Kenya: Sakaja Headed for Victory in Nairobi Governor's Race

Nairobi — Johnson Sakaja was headed to victory in the Nairobi Governor's race.

Based on results from polling stations, Sakaja was ahead of his main competitor Polycarp Igathe.

There was however, a stand off at the main tallying centre over claims of voter bribery, in what paralysed the tallying process before it resumed.

The final results will be declared by the Returning Officer at the end of the tallying exercise.

Senator Sakaja was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket while Igathe who is a corporate executive was running on a Jubilee ticket.

In Bungoma, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka is back as Governor after defeating incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati.

Lusaka served as Governor for five years since 2013 but could not defend the seat in the 2017 election that won by Wagamati.

Lusaka was named Senate Speaker where he served for the past 5 years until he decided to try his luck in Bungoma again on a Ford Kenya ticket.

His opponent was vying on a DAP-K ticket.

In Homa Bay County, Gladys Wanga has won the Governor's seat, defeating former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Wanga was vying on an Orange Democratic Movement party while Kidero was an Independent candidate.

In results released by the electoral commission on Thursday night, Wanga won the seat with 244,059 votes against Kidero's 152,182.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Uasin Gishu county, Jonathan Bii of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party won the Governor's seat after defeating Zedekiah Bundotich popularly known as Buzeki who was vying on an Independent ticket.

In Bomet, Hilary Barchok of UDA has been declared winner of the gubenatorial race on a UDA ticket after garnering 158,798 votes against Chama Cha Mashinani candidate Isaack Ruto's 137,323

Bii, popularly known as koti moja won the seat with 214,036 votes followed by Buzeki's 127,013 votes.

Glady's Shollei was re-elected Women Representative in the county after defeating Dorcas Jebet of ODM.

In Migori County, Ochilo Ayacko floored 8 aspirants to win the Governor's seat.

Ayacko won the seat with 175,226 votes against his closest competitor John Pesa of the DAP-K party who managed 126,171.

In Nandi County, Stephen Sang has been re-elected governor with 237,045 votes defeating his closest challenger Cleophas Lagat who got 54,375.

Also re-elected is Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o who defeated Jack Ranguma.

In Nakuru, the new Governor is Susan Kihika of UDA who floored incumbent Lee Kinyanjui.