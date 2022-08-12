South Africa: KZN Women MECs Urged to Improve Women's Conditions

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has called on women appointed to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive council, to use their new positions to improve the conditions in which KZN women live under.

The call comes after the appointment of six women as members of executive council (MECs) by the newly appointed Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The MECs are Nomagugu Simelane for Health, Nonhlanhla Khoza for Social Development, Neliswa Nkonyeni for Finance, Bongi Sithole-Moloi for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mbali Fraser for Education, and Amanda Mapena for Sports and Culture.

Committee Chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba commended the appointment of the six and called on them to ensure that value is added to government strategies to address inequality, poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence (GBV).

"These appointments were made on the basis of the women's track records on service delivery and their commitments to the Premier's call to change the lives of the people of KZN.

"These women are not new to positions of this nature and to the responsibility of serving the people. The committee therefore trusts that they will rise to this new occasion," Ncube-Ndaba said.

She added that the committee is always available to provide any support it can within its mandate.