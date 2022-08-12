Nigeria: Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers in Osun

12 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The suspects allegedly attempted to abduct the businesswoman at her home.

The police in Osun on Thursday said it arrested three suspected kidnappers while trying to abduct a businesswoman, Falilat Oyetunji, popularly called "Ero Arike", in Iragbiji town.

Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police spokesperson, made this known in a statement, adding that the suspects attempted to forcefully kidnap Mrs Oyetunji at her residence.

"On Monday, at about 5.45 p.m., upon intelligence, three kidnappers, were arrested while trying to kidnap one Mrs Falilat Oyetunji, a.k.a "Ero Arike" at her residence in Olorunda Temidire Area of Iragbiji.

"However, in the early hours of Saturday, August 6, an informant had gone to inform Oyetunji, that some people, led by her former employee, one Basiru from Iragbiji were arranging and planning to kidnap her.

"Oyetunji came to inform the Police about the plan and operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Squad from Osogbo were detailed for the assignment and surveillance was emplaced.

"The informant too was asked to play along with the kidnappers and on Wednesday, when consummating their plan, men from the Anti Kidnapping Squad swung into action and nabbed the three suspects while their driver escaped with the vehicle.

"Two dane guns, one long knife and one Jack knife were recovered from the arrested suspects," Ms Opalola said.

She said one of the suspects wounded himself in the stomach with his knife and had been taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital Osogbo for treatment.

She said investigation was, however, ongoing on the incident.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X