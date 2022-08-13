Kenya: Ex-IEBC Commissioner Akombe Prays for Missing Embakasi East Returning Officer

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has sent a message of solidarity to the family of the Embakasi East Returning Officer who was reported missing on Friday night.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission had reported the matter to the police to help trace him.

Akombe tweeted on Saturday morning that she was "praying that Daniel Musyoka is safe and is reunited with his family."

Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

She said she was aware of the struggles her former staff and colleagues were facing during the tallying of presidential elections.

"Keeping my former staff and colleagues in my thoughts and prayers during these tough times. I know what you are going through. Bon courage," she said.

Akombe fled to New York and resigned in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential Repeat election, saying she felt unsafe, and that had no capacity to hold a credible election.

The former Commissioner last month took to her Twitter handle to commemorate her late colleague Chris Musando, who was murdered five years days to the election.

Musando, who served as the electoral commission's Information Technology Manager, went missing on Friday, July 28, 2017, later his body was found in a thicket in Kikuyu, alongside the remains of a female companion who was identified as Carol Ngumbu.

"Five years since you were handed to the brutal killers to thwart efforts of delivering a credible election in Kenya. Though your betrayers have been rewarded and electoral integrity remains in peril, justice will be served, no matter how long it takes," stated Akombe.