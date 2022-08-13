Kenya: Ex-IEBC Commissioner Akombe Prays for Missing Embakasi East Returning Officer

13 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has sent a message of solidarity to the family of the Embakasi East Returning Officer who was reported missing on Friday night.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission had reported the matter to the police to help trace him.

Akombe tweeted on Saturday morning that she was "praying that Daniel Musyoka is safe and is reunited with his family."

Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

She said she was aware of the struggles her former staff and colleagues were facing during the tallying of presidential elections.

"Keeping my former staff and colleagues in my thoughts and prayers during these tough times. I know what you are going through. Bon courage," she said.

Akombe fled to New York and resigned in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential Repeat election, saying she felt unsafe, and that had no capacity to hold a credible election.

The former Commissioner last month took to her Twitter handle to commemorate her late colleague Chris Musando, who was murdered five years days to the election.

Musando, who served as the electoral commission's Information Technology Manager, went missing on Friday, July 28, 2017, later his body was found in a thicket in Kikuyu, alongside the remains of a female companion who was identified as Carol Ngumbu.

"Five years since you were handed to the brutal killers to thwart efforts of delivering a credible election in Kenya. Though your betrayers have been rewarded and electoral integrity remains in peril, justice will be served, no matter how long it takes," stated Akombe.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X