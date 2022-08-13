Kenya: Fatuma Gedi Loses Wajir Woman Rep Seat to Fatuma Jehow

Nairobi — Jubilee Party's Fatuma Gedi has suffered a major defeat in the Wajir Woman Representative race after she was trounced by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate's Fatuma Abdi Jehow.

Jehow was declared winner by the County Returning officer Mohamed Adan Ali on Friday night after garnering 36,064 votes beating 11 other candidates who were battling it out for the seat.

In her victory speech, Jehow thanked his supporters for granting her an opportunity to serve them for the next five years as she promised to serve the residents diligently.

Gedi who serves as the Jubilee Party's Women Leagues chairperson lost after managing 22,956 votes.

Gedi had only served for one term in the woman representative position.

Suli Abdi Guhad was the second runners up after she got 26,728 votes while Nasri Sahal Ibrahim merged third with 23,607 votes.

Others Include Barey Diis Bulle (10,680), Halima Ali Omar (9,629), Meymuna Osman Gabow (8,694) and Anisa Rashid Abdille (4,433).

They were followed by Neema Sheikh Abdikadir (3,621 votes), Farhiya Abdille Maalim (1,891) Nasri Sahal Kassim (1,296) and Asha Hassan Mohammed (369).