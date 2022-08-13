Kenya: County Queens - Mbarire Wins Embu Governor Race

Nairobi — Cecily Mbarire has joined the growing list of female governors elected in Tuesday's General Election.

Mbarire was declared the Governor of Embu County after she garnered 108,610 votes against her closest rival Lenny Kivuti who managed 105,346.

Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani also won the country's gubernatorial race making her the first woman to told the position in the coastal region.

Achani, who run on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket defeated Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) Hamadi Boga who came in second with 53,972 in a closely fought race.

Achani bags Kwale governorship becoming first female county chief at the coast

Meru, Nakuru, Homa Bay and Machakos Counties will go down in Kenya's history as the first counties to have elected women as their governors.

In Meru, Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza floored incumbent Kiraitu Murungi.

In Homa Bay County, Gladys Wanga is the new Governor after defeating former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

In Nakuru County, Susan Kihika won the gubernatorial race under the United Democratic Alliance ticket, trouncing current governor Lee Kinyanjui of the Jubilee party.

In Machakos County, Wavinya Ndeti won the gubernatorial seat respectively.