Kenya: Aisha Jumwa Loses Kilifi Governor's Seat Won By Gideon Mung'aro

Nairobi — Gideon Mung'aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has trounced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterpart Aisha Jumwa to secure the Kilifi Gubernatorial seat.

The ODM candidate garnered 143,773 votes against Jumwa's 65,893 votes.

"This victory does not belong to Gideon Mungaro, it is a victory for all Kilifi residents. We will improve service delivery to ensure we break away from the past. We will focus on eradicating corruption, we will ensure we focus on our development agenda by providing access to clean water. We will ensure that there is adequate medicine at all county hospitals," he told jubilant supporters upon being declared the winner.

George Kithi of the Pamoja African Alliance party was third with 64,321 votes.

Stewart Madzayo was elected Senator for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket while Gertrude Mwanyanje was re-elected Woman Representative for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket.