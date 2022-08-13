Kenya: Aisha Jumwa Loses Kilifi Governor's Seat Won By Gideon Mung'aro

13 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Gideon Mung'aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has trounced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterpart Aisha Jumwa to secure the Kilifi Gubernatorial seat.

The ODM candidate garnered 143,773 votes against Jumwa's 65,893 votes.

"This victory does not belong to Gideon Mungaro, it is a victory for all Kilifi residents. We will improve service delivery to ensure we break away from the past. We will focus on eradicating corruption, we will ensure we focus on our development agenda by providing access to clean water. We will ensure that there is adequate medicine at all county hospitals," he told jubilant supporters upon being declared the winner.

George Kithi of the Pamoja African Alliance party was third with 64,321 votes.

Stewart Madzayo was elected Senator for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket while Gertrude Mwanyanje was re-elected Woman Representative for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X