Kenya: Key Nairobi Polls Official Goes Missing!

Kenya's election body IEBC has announced that one of their returning officers in the capital city is missing. The matter has been handed to police, but election counting will continue.

"We wish to inform the country that our returning officer for Embakasi East Constituency, Mr Daniel Musyoka, has been reported missing while on duty at the East African School of Aviation Centre," said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The official, it is reported, went out to take a phone call on August 11, and his bodyguard noted that he did not return.

Chebukati sated that, "Reports received by the commission indicate that around 9:00am on 11th of August (yesterday), he was escorted from his house to the tallying centre by his bodyguards, but around 9:45 am, he excused himself to make a telephone call but never returned to the office."

The electoral boss said that is family and the commission have been trying to reach him without success and his duties are now being handled by the deputy Returning Officer. A report of a missing person has been made at Embakasi Police Station.

Kenya's election body on Friday finally started releasing official results from this week's polls after delivery of the physical forms by returning officers.

The IEBC is now hosting all returning officers from across the country who will verify forms 34A and B at the Bomas of Kenya.

Focus has turned to the official results from IEBC after a frustrating night in which provisional results saw Ruto and Odinga stuck at 49% all afternoon and night. The winner of presidential elections needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast and at least 25% votes in more than 24 counties

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Media houses in Kenya slowed down the counting in the afternoon amidst social media reports that results websites had been hacked.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country's fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors.

Kenyans are voting for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

The elections were hotly contested, with President Uhuru Kenyatta backing Azimio la Umoja (Resolution for Unity) One Kenya Coalition candidate Odinga. The President fell out with his deputy, Ruto of Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance. ■

Tweets by IEBCKenya

UPDATE - IEBC OFFICIAL RESULTS AS AT 23:03

Ruto- 55.83% 557,197 Votes

Odinga- 43.63% 435,468

Wajackoyah- 0.37% 3,646

Waihiga- 0.17% 1,709

21 of 292 constituencies