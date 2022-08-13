Kenya: Gachagua Blames Azimio Agents for Slowing Tallying at Bomas

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenya Kwanza supporters of a win in the recently concluded polls as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally the results at the Bomas of Kenya

Gachagua who issued a statement a few hours after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance convened a meeting with the newly elected leaders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, asked the Kenya Kwanza fraternity not to waste their energy on their competitors' sideshows.

"All is well, relax good people. Don't be drawn into sideshows. We have no time for their usual drama. Our business right now is verification of form 34A and 34B at the national tallying center," he said.

Gachagua accused the Azimio agents of delaying the verification exercise at the same time lauding those from Kenya Kwanzza for maintaining calm.

He added that if the electoral agency addresses such delays, the presidential winner would be declared Sunday.

"If the pace is maintained and they are restrained from causing further unnecessary delays the winner of the presidential vote should be announced before the end of tomorrow, Sunday," he added.

He advised anyone who doubts the Kenya Kwanza lead to visit the IEBC portal and find out who the winning candidate is.

"You are encouraged to visit the IEBC portal and with a simple calculator, add the numbers to know the winner such that the announcement by the National Returning officer will be a mere formality," he said.

Earlier, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka expressed confidence in Raila Odinga's win in the Presidential race as the country enters day 4 of tallying asking their supporters to ready themselves for victory.

Musyoka said that despite their knowledge of the clear win they cannot yet declare themselves winners saying it is the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to announce the winner officially.

"If things are done, we want to urge the IEBC to do the right and the next legitimate thing, do this country the national duty and announce the winner," he said.

He took a swipe at the Kenya Kwanza for attempting to perform what he described as "impossible miracles" to rob them of their victory, claiming that their efforts proved futile after they were "found out."